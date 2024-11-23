DELAWARE – The Delaware Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for its 2025 summer internship program, offering college students an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in agriculture.
Summer 2024's interns worked on a variety of projects, including visiting local schools and summer camps to teach students about the importance of farming and creating social media content to promote Delaware agriculture. A highlight of the 2024 program was the “Why Farm Bureau” campaign, which featured members sharing the benefits of involvement in the Farm Bureau.
“I loved getting to connect with local farmers and having the opportunity to teach younger generations about the importance of farming and agriculture,” Kira Manuszak said of her 2024 internship experience.
DFB says eligible applicants include undergraduates pursuing degrees in marketing, business, education or agriculture. Skills in digital media, photography, videography and Microsoft applications are preferred. Public speaking and statewide travel are also key components of the internship.
Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter and one letter of recommendation to alexis.langenfelder@defb.org. Applications are due by Dec. 31.