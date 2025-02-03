MARYLAND - The Maryland State Department of Education is accepting applications from public and nonprofit organizations to participate in SUN Meals, formerly known as the Summer Food Service Program.
SUN Meals is a federally funded, state-administered program that provides free, nutritious meals to children and teens during the summer when school is not in session. Last summer, the state says the program served more than 6 million meals at over 1,200 sites across Maryland.
“Families facing food insecurity can find the summer months especially difficult,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools.
Organizations may apply to participate as a SUN Meals site, serving meals under the supervision of a sponsoring organization, or as a sponsoring organization, which coordinates meal service at one or more locations. All meals and snacks must meet federal nutrition standards.
According to the department of education, the program provides reimbursement to sponsors operating in areas where at least 50% of households qualify for free or reduced-price school meals or where at least 50% of children enrolled in a summer program meet that requirement. Most organizations can receive reimbursement for up to two meals or snacks per child each day, while camps and migrant programs may qualify for up to three meals.
SUN Meals is open to individuals under age 18, as well as individuals over 18 with disabilities who participate in a federal meals program at a public or private nonprofit school during the academic year.
The deadline for new sponsoring organization applications is April 15. The deadline to apply as a SUN Meals site is June 15. More information is available through the Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs at 410-767-0192 or scnpmailbox.msde@maryland.gov.