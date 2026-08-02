OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Art League of Ocean City will host a free First Friday opening reception on Aug. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, located at 94th Street bayside.
The community event will feature new exhibitions, live music by The Papers, and complimentary refreshments and hors d’oeuvres sponsored by Structure Custom Homes and Surfhouse Properties.
The Thaler Gallery will showcase a collaborative exhibition from Berlin-based father-and-son artists Kevin and Evan Fitzgerald. The exhibit features individual and joint works exploring humanity’s connection to the natural world, while highlighting more than 100 years of artistic tradition across four generations of the Fitzgerald family.
“An exhibit like this shows what extraordinary, national talent we have on the Eastern Shore,” Art League Executive Director Rina Thaler said. “Kevin’s and Evan’s artwork is of a very high caliber, a testament to their dedication and constant practice of their craft as well as to their very individual and unique visions.”
Other August exhibits include the Beverly Bassford Memorial Juried Group Show, featuring 60 selected works from artists across the region, along with Water Water Everywhere in Studio E, showcasing paintings by Pauline Rakis and Galina Kolosovskaya.
The Schwab Spotlight Gallery will feature abstract works by Gregg Rosner, while the Felber Artisan Showcase will highlight Maryland artist Greg Cwalina’s nature-inspired jewelry created from fly-fishing feathers and UV resin.
Additional artwork will be displayed at the Art League’s satellite galleries throughout August, including exhibits at the Coffee Beanery on 94th Street and Coastal Highway and the Princess Royale lobby.
The exhibits at the Ocean City Center for the Arts run through Aug. 30, with the Beverly Bassford Memorial Juried Group Show closing Aug. 15. More information is available at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433.