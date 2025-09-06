Women’s Art League Leadership Collective

The Art League of Ocean City is forming a free women’s leadership collective for ages 22+ to explore creativity, build community, and develop leadership skills through monthly arts-based meetings starting Sept. 24. (Art League of Ocean City)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City is launching a Women’s Art League Leadership Collective for women ages 22 and older interested in developing leadership skills through the arts.

Supported by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Women’s Leadership Grant, the group will meet monthly to build community, foster creativity, and plan projects that give back.

The first meeting is Sept. 24, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside. Sessions are free, and refreshments will be provided.

Topics for upcoming meetings include vision-building, self-leadership, communication, and planning. Guest facilitators include Barbara Buford, Jocelyn Briddell, and Kathryn Redden.

Group size is limited to 25–30 participants. Applications are due before Sept. 15 and are available at form.jotform.com.

