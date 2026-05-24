Art League opens June exhibits in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City will kick off its June exhibits and annual Clay-A-Palooza celebration during its free First Friday event on June 5.
According to the art league, the event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street bayside and will feature live music, refreshments, artist talks and new gallery exhibitions.
The Art League will also announce its 2026 scholarship winners, continuing a program that has awarded more than 100 scholarships to students pursuing arts education since 1991.
The group says the featured exhibits include “What Gathers” by Ocean City native Matthew Meinhardt in the Thaler Gallery and “Ride, Glide, Cast: A Coastal State of Mind” in the Sisson Gallery, showcasing artwork inspired by surfing, skating and fishing culture on the Eastern Shore.
Clay-A-Palooza, says the center, will feature handmade ceramics from the Clay Guild of the Eastern Shore, along with pottery demonstrations, a sculpture garden and interactive activities for visitors.
The exhibits and satellite galleries will remain on display through June 29.