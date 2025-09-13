WORCESTER COUNTY, Md - The Worcester County Arts Council (WCAC), along with the Worcester County Library Foundation, is organizing the Paint Worcester County Plein Air, an artistic tradition that invites the community to experience art in the making, from Sunday, Sept. 14, to Friday, Sept. 19.
According to WCAC, the artists will be painting outdoors and on location throughout scenic Worcester County, including iconic spots like Assateague Island. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to come and engage with the artist as they paint in the public spaces.
WCAC says throughout the week, artists will capture the County’s vibrant landscapes, historic sites, coastal scenes, and charming towns, bringing canvases to life with fresh interpretations of the region's natural and cultural beauty.
The event will culminate in a free public exhibit and art sale on Friday, Sept.19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Berlin Public Library located at 13 Harrison Avenue. WCAC says this exhibit offers art lovers the opportunity to view and purchase original fresh artworks and meet the artists behind the artwork.
According to WCAC, all submitted artworks for the competition will be reviewed by a local artist and art educator William Buchanan. A total of $2,550 in cash prizes will be awarded, including the Maryland Legislators’ Award, Worcester County Commissioners’ Award, Berlin Mayor's Choice, and the Library Foundation Choice Award.