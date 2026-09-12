LEWES, Del. - Award-winning author and teacher Beth Kephart will lead a writing presentation Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Lewes Public Library.
The History Book Festival and Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild are hosting the free event at 5 p.m.
Her presentation, “Among Our Souvenirs: On Finding Our Stories in Memory and Imagination,” will focus on how memory and imagination can help writers tell stories about meaningful people and places.
The History Book Festival says Kephart is a National Book Award finalist and the author of more than 40 books. She teaches writing at the University of Pennsylvania.
The 60-minute event will include a question-and-answer session, says the History Book Festival.
Registration and more information are available online.
It will also be available on Zoom.
Registration is required.