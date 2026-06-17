Avelo extends Wilmington Airport flight schedule through March 2027

WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines announced today that it is extending the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley’s Wilmington Airport’s (ILG) flight schedule through March 2, 2027, just in time to start planning February and early-spring travel. Affordable one-way fares start at $39*.
The airline serves 11 nonstop destinations from Wilmington Airport, including several locations in Florida, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Wilmington, North Carolina, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Avelo said travelers can make reservations through its website at AveloAir.com.