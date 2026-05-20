WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines announced it is extending its flight schedule at Wilmington Airport through Jan. 5, 2027.
Avelo Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said the expanded schedule allows customers to begin planning holiday vacations and weekend getaways earlier.
“It’s time to start planning winter and holiday travel, and we are excited to extend Avelo’s ILG flight schedule through early-January 2027. With Avelo’s everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, it’s the perfect time for travelers to get a head start on booking their holiday vacations or weekend getaways to 11 popular destinations," said Yealy.
Avelo currently offers nonstop service from the Wilmington Airport to 11 destinations:
- Daytona Beach, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Myers, Florida
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Orlando, Florida
- Orlando/Lakeland, Florida
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- West Palm Beach, Florida
- Wilmington, North Carolina
The airline said it has flown more than 9.5 million customers on more than 75,000 flights since launching in 2021. Avelo currently serves 34 destinations across 14 states and Puerto Rico.