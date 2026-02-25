WILMINGTON, Del. - Avelo Airlines announced Feb. 25, that it is extending its flight schedule at Wilmington Airport through Nov. 17, giving travelers in the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region more time to plan fall getaways.
Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said the extended schedule allows customers to lock in affordable travel plans well in advance.
Avelo currently serves 11 nonstop destinations from Wilmington Airport, also known as ILG. Those destinations include:
Daytona Beach, Florida (DAB)
Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL)
Fort Myers, Florida (RSW)
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)
Orlando, Florida (MCO)
Orlando/Lakeland, Florida (LAL)
San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)
Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida (SRQ)
Tampa, Florida (TPA)
West Palm Beach, Florida (PBI)
Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)
Travelers can now book fall trips through mid-November 2026. The airline said one-way fares start at $45, with tickets available at AveloAir.com.