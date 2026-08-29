ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - The Ballet on the Beach Dance Festival will return to Assateague Island Sept. 19 for its fourth season.
The free, outdoor event will feature professional dancers from The Washington Ballet, Continuum Contemporary Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem, among others.
The festival brings together dance, the local environment and the community, with performances and environmental talks taking place before sunset. The event is open to all ages, and attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs.
The festival is co-sponsored by Assateague State Park. A rain date is scheduled for Sept. 20.