REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) will host its annual Bark on the Boards Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The family-friendly event, held in partnership with Browseabout Books, promises a day packed with activities for pets and their people.
Highlights include a dock dog diving competition, live music by the “Bachelor Boys Band,” a drag show featuring Magnolia Applebottom, and a pet costume contest. The event will also feature pumpkin carving and decorating, a kids’ fun zone, vendor booths, and the chance to meet “adorable adoptables” from the BVSPCA.
Special guests include Aunt Mary Pat and our own Madeleine Overturf as emcee. New this year is the “Bark After Dark” comedy show featuring Aunt Mary Pat at The Pines in Rehoboth Beach. The ticketed evening event begins at 6 p.m. and offers a chance to continue the fun after the day’s festivities.
Attendees are encouraged to register early and start fundraising to support the BVSPCA, which cares for nearly 50 animals daily. Registration is also open for Yoga with Puppies and the costume and pumpkin carving contests. Tickets for “Bark After Dark” are available in advance.