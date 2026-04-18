Bayhealth and Food Bank of Delaware funds mobile pantries

MILFORD, Del. - A partnership between Bayhealth and the Food Bank of Delaware is helping expand access to food through a series of mobile pantry events across the region.
Funded by a Bayhealth donation supporting five mobile pantries, the Food Bank distributed more than 9,300 pounds of food to 140 families last month. Four additional distributions are scheduled through June.
The first pantry was held at Bayhealth’s Blue Hen Corporate Center in Dover, where the health system’s community outreach team also provided staffing and health screenings, according to the food bank.
Officials with the food bank say the effort is designed to bring fresh, healthy food directly to accessible community locations while addressing broader needs tied to health and financial challenges.
Both organizations say the partnership aims to support families facing rising costs and food insecurity, offering relief as households manage tight budgets.