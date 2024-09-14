DELAWARE - The Bayhealth Foundation and Bayhealth’s Volunteer Services recently honored 384 in-house volunteers who contributed more than 97,000 hours of service in 2023, equivalent to over $3 million in support. The volunteers were celebrated during a luncheon where Bayhealth leaders expressed their gratitude for the vital role they play in the health system.
"Our volunteers serve in many different areas of our health system," said Volunteer Manager Jenni Bobel.
"From pet therapy teams to those who transport our patients, we have an incredible team of volunteers who are passionate about helping our patients and supporting Bayhealth team members."
The event featured a buffet lunch, photo booth and entertainment, with special recognition given to Yvonne Mullens and Harold "Skip" Holmberg for the 2023 Chaplaincy Service Award, and Dolores Greenlee and Carol Kates for the 2023 Physician’s Appreciation Award.
Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy, FACHE and Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay Rhodenbaugh, DMin, expressed their deep appreciation for the volunteers' commitment to supporting patients and staff.