DOVER, Del. — Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus is expanding its cancer care capabilities with the introduction of the Ion by Intuitive robotic bronchoscopy platform. Bayhealth says this a cutting-edge tool that allows earlier and more precise detection of lung cancer.
The Ion system uses an ultra-thin, flexible catheter that can navigate deep into the lungs through the trachea to reach small and hard-to-access nodules. This enables specialists to perform minimally invasive lung biopsies with greater precision and control than traditional methods.
“Lung cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage, in part because of the challenges in accessing suspicious nodules early on,” said Bayhealth Pulmonology and Critical Care Physician Margarita Gianniosis, MD. “With the Ion, we can reach these areas safely and accurately, which helps us detect cancer sooner and begin treatment earlier.”
Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in both the United States and Delaware, according to the American Lung Association. Early detection, however, greatly increases survival rates.
In addition to providing physicians with enhanced accuracy, the robotic procedure offers several benefits to patients, including faster recovery, fewer complications, and improved comfort compared to traditional biopsy techniques.