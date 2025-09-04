DELAWARE- Bayhealth is taking its breast health outreach on the road, offering free clinical breast exams and health services to people across Kent and Sussex counties as part of its “Go Pink! Grow Hope” initiative.
Through its mobile health unit, the Bayhealth Cancer Institute is providing no-cost breast exams without the need for insurance or referrals. Bayhealth said the initiative aims to promote early detection of breast cancer, particularly for women age 40 and older.
“Early detection saves lives, and by meeting people where they are, we’re making that lifesaving care more accessible than ever,” said Executive Director, Bayhealth Cancer Insitute and Senior Director, Oncology Service Line John Shevock, FACHE, FACMPE. “Go Pink! Grow Hope is more than a campaign—it's a commitment to proactive health, empowerment and hope.”
The mobile unit will visit:
Saturday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Calvary Church, 301 N.E. Front St., Milford
Featuring Food Bank of Delaware Mobile Pantry
Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover
Featuring Food Bank of Delaware Mobile Pantry and free flu shots
Saturday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Verona Woods 55+ Community, 143 Alezach Drive, Dover
Friday, Oct. 24 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Milford Senior Center, Thrive Milford Event, 111 Park Ave., Milford
At each event, licensed healthcare providers will perform clinical breast exams. If additional screening is needed, attendees will be referred to follow-up mammogram services. Educational materials, navigation support and other health services will also be available said Bayhealth.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.