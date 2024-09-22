Nurse

DELAWARE - Bayhealth will host the Delaware Coalition of Nurse Practitioners (DCNP) Fall CE Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PCOM Simulation Center at Bayhealth Kent Campus.

The event, aimed at nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and students, will feature a panel discussion with practice owners, focusing on their experiences in starting their own practices. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore a variety of clinical topics and interact with exhibitors from pharmaceutical companies and other organizations.

In addition to networking opportunities, the conference offers continuing education credits and meals included with registration fees. Costs range from $80 to $185, with discounts available for DCNP members and early registrants. 

