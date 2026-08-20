DOVER, Del. - Bayhealth welcomes four new physicians as part of The Next Wave of Primary Care, an initiative that makes it easier for patients across central and southern Delaware to connect with a primary care physician.
The following are the primary care physicians that recently joined Bayhealth and are accepting new patients:
- Sara Parisi, MD — Bayhealth Primary Care, Middletown
- Prarthana Patkar, MD — Bayhealth Primary Care, Blue Hen
- Gustavo Monteros Proano, MD — Bayhealth Primary Care, Sussex Campus
- Archisha Rokde, MD — Bayhealth Primary Care, Blue Hen
The addition of the new physicians increases appointment availability and gives more patients the opportunity to establish care close to home.
"Welcoming talented primary care physicians is an important part of our commitment to meeting the growing healthcare needs of central and southern Delaware," said Dina Perry, Bayhealth vice president of physician services operations. "Each new physician expands our ability to provide timely, personalized care and helps more patients establish lasting relationships with a trusted primary care provider."