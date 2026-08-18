MARYLAND - The Beach to Bay Heritage Area (BBHA) has been awarded a $40,000 Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund (MAERDAF) grant from the Rural Maryland Council to support phase two of its National Heritage Area designation feasibility study.
Through the MAERDAF grant program, RMC provides capacity-building support to rural-serving nonprofit organizations working to advance economic and community development, regional planning, and more.
BBHA has begun the process of pursuing National Heritage Area designation in partnership with stakeholders throughout Maryland and Delaware's Eastern Shore. The effort includes a two-year feasibility study conducted in two phases to evaluate the region's eligibility, readiness, resources, partnerships, and capacity for NHA designation.
Phase one included project initiation, development of the planning structure, and more. Phase two will build upon the findings of Phase I through additional resource assessment, development of a nationally significant theme, continued public and stakeholder engagement.
The $40,000 RMC investment will help BBHA move closer to completing the feasibility process and determining whether National Heritage Area designation is an appropriate long-term strategy for the Eastern Shore.
"This investment from the Rural Maryland Council allows us to take the next important step toward understanding how we can use our extraordinary cultural, historic, and natural resources to strengthen rural communities, attract visitors, support local businesses, and leverage additional state and federal resources," said Lisa Challenger, Executive Director of the Beach to Bay Heritage Area.