Be prepared for any winter situation: DelDOT shares essential vehicle safety tips

DELAWARE- With winter in full swing, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is reminding drivers to prepare their vehicles for unexpected conditions on the road. Crashes, closures, and other winter events can lead to unplanned time spent in your car, so it’s essential to be ready for anything.
One key reminder is to regularly check tire pressure, as it tends to drop along with the temperature. Proper inflation is crucial for maintaining control on icy or snowy roads. Drivers should also ensure their batteries are functioning properly, as cold weather makes it harder for gasoline and diesel engines to start. DelDOT recommends having a mechanic inspect your battery, charging system, and belts to address any necessary repairs or replacements.
For added safety, consider replacing your regular floor mats with thicker or rubbery ones that are better suited for winter conditions. However, it’s important to install them correctly to prevent interference with the accelerator or brake pedal, which could increase the risk of a crash.
Finally, being prepared for emergencies is a must. DelDOT suggests stocking your car with an emergency kit that includes blankets, flares, a first aid kit, flashlights, a wireless phone charger, non-perishable foods, and water. These items can make all the difference during a winter roadside emergency.