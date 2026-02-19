SALISBURY, Md.- Part of Beaver Dam Drive will be closed Thursday as the city starts a major water upgrade.
Beaver Dam Drive at North Park Drive will shut down between East Main Street and Hillside Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, according to the Salisbury Department of Water Works.
Officials say people who live along North Park Drive, East Main Street, Hillside Drive and Beaver Dam Drive will be allowed access through the area with help from flaggers.
Ben’s Red Swings and the Salisbury Zoo will stay open during the roadwork. The zoo entrance near Ben’s Red Swings, at the intersection of Beaver Dam Drive and South Park Drive, will be partially blocked through the end of the week, though parking will still be accessible. The South Park Drive entrance, which includes a roundabout leading to Memorial Plaza, is expected to remain open.
City leaders say the temporary closure is tied to a large-scale project to replace the city’s raw water main, which carries water from Salisbury’s well field to its water treatment plant.
City officials stated that the project will span approximately 3,300 feet and involve pipe sizes ranging from 8 inches to 24 inches. Some portions of the installation will require boring, including work beneath the river.
The existing raw water main dates back as early as 1925. A section closest to the treatment plant was replaced in 2006 after a failure. The current effort will replace the remaining main, along with piping and valves connected to active wells, to improve reliability.
Crews will carry out the work without disrupting the current raw water main or wells. The new line will be connected to the existing system, but valves will remain closed until the switchover is finalized. Wet leads will be built one at a time to coordinate temporary well shutdowns during connections.
As construction progresses, sections of the walking path through City Park and near the Salisbury Zoo may be dug up temporarily. Officials say crews are starting near the Dog Park and tennis courts and will continue along the East Branch toward Memorial Plaza.
The overall project is expected to wrap up by fall 2026.