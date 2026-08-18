Photo of a group of foundation team members in blue and yellow attire.

Photo of Foundation Team, from left to right: Dave Szumski, Justen Albright, Amy Keller, Brooke Schaffer, Sheila Bravo, Tammy Watson, Sean Flannigan, Kaitlyn Gallander, Hollie Ford.

LEWES/MILLVILLE, Del. - The 12th Annual Beebe Bash raised more than $80,000 to support Beebe Healthcare’s emergency departments in Lewes and Millville.

Beebe Healthcare said that more than 300 business, community leaders and friends of Beebe attended the fundraiser. Guests took part in a gift card pull and live auction, along with food stations and live entertainment.

The health system said money raised through the event will support the continuation and advancement of emergency department services as demand for emergency care increases.

The Beebe Bash is one of the Beebe Medical Foundation’s fundraising events and is intended to support healthcare initiatives and improve access to care in the community. The next Beebe Bash is scheduled for June 11, 2027, at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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