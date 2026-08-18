Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.