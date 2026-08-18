LEWES/MILLVILLE, Del. - The 12th Annual Beebe Bash raised more than $80,000 to support Beebe Healthcare’s emergency departments in Lewes and Millville.
Beebe Healthcare said that more than 300 business, community leaders and friends of Beebe attended the fundraiser. Guests took part in a gift card pull and live auction, along with food stations and live entertainment.
The health system said money raised through the event will support the continuation and advancement of emergency department services as demand for emergency care increases.
The Beebe Bash is one of the Beebe Medical Foundation’s fundraising events and is intended to support healthcare initiatives and improve access to care in the community. The next Beebe Bash is scheduled for June 11, 2027, at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach.