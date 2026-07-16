REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Beebe Healthcare and CAMP Rehoboth announced the opening date for appointments in its new health suite.
Patient appointments will begin on Wednesday, July 29. Scheduling for those appointments starts the Monday before, on July 27, on Beebe's website.
The first appointment types available to patients include HIV screenings and counseling, STI screenings and testing, PrEP services, vaccinations, care coordination and referrals.
Beebe said appointments are available during the following hours:
Mondays: 9 a.m. until noon
Wednesday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. until noon
The newly named Beebe Health Suite is located in CAMP Rehoboth at 39 Baltimore Ave. in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Beebe Healthcare said this is the first phase of a partnership between the two organizations. The partnership is focused on expanding access to prevention, screening, care navigation and health education.
“Access is one of the biggest factors in preventive healthcare,” said Rebecca Marciniak, Clinical Pharmacist at Beebe Healthcare. “By bringing services into a trusted and familiar community setting, we're helping people connect with care earlier and more easily. The pharmacist-led PrEP model allows us to remove some of the traditional barriers to prevention and support patients throughout their care journey.”
Beebe said it has future plans for an expanded clinical and wellness space at CAMP Rehoboth. It said future offerings will be guided by community feedback and evolving healthcare needs throughout Sussex County.