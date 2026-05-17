REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is inviting cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters to its annual Miracle Mile event on Saturday, June 6, at the Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Abessinio Health Campus in Rehoboth Beach.
The free community event begins at 11 a.m. and features this year’s theme, “Walk, Connect, Celebrate: A Celebration of Survivorship and Community.”
After a welcome ceremony, Beebe says participants can take part in a one-mile walk followed by lunch donated by Hickman's Meat Market. Members of Beebe’s oncology team will share information about local support programs, while the population health team will offer free cancer screenings.
Proceeds from the event help replenish Beebe’s Cancer Patient Special Needs Fund, which assists patients facing financial hardships related to treatment, medications, transportation and everyday living expenses, according to the healthcare group. Community members can register at no cost and are encouraged to attend.