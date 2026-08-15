BERLIN, Md. — The Town of Berlin has been named one of the top 25 finalists in Hallmark Channel’s Merriest Christmas Towns Contest, giving the Worcester County community a chance to become the backdrop for a future holiday movie.
Mayor Zack Tyndall is encouraging residents and supporters to vote for Berlin as part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas celebration.
Berlin’s historic downtown, small-town charm and festive atmosphere make it a natural fit for a Hallmark Christmas movie, according to Tyndall. The town also has a connection to the holiday season through Berlin musician Jimmy Charles, who wrote a Christmas song that could provide a soundtrack for the town’s Hallmark campaign.
Hallmark Channel plans to use the winning town as the backdrop for an upcoming holiday movie.
Residents and supporters can vote for Berlin through the Hallmark Channel’s Merriest Christmas Towns Contest. Each person can vote once per day through Sept. 4.
The contest provides Berlin with an opportunity to showcase its historic streets, locally owned businesses and Christmas spirit to a national audience while competing for the chance to see the town featured in a Hallmark holiday production.