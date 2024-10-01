Berlin, Md.- Berlin’s historic downtown is getting national recognition.
Main Street America has named Berlin Main Street as a semifinalist for the 2025 Great American Main Street Award, a prestigious honor recognizing communities for revitalizing their commercial districts through historic preservation.
The award celebrates the efforts of communities that use the Main Street Approach™ to transform their downtowns.
Berlin Main Street is among eight semifinalists chosen from a nationwide pool. A panel of experts in community development and historic preservation reviewed the applications and unanimously selected the semifinalists.
The other semifinalists for the 2025 award include:
- Denison Main Street – Denison, Texas
- Easton Main Street Initiative – Easton, Pennsylvania
- Main Street Farmington – Farmington, Michigan
- Jefferson Matters – Jefferson, Iowa
- Raton MainStreet/Arts & Culture District – Raton, New Mexico
- Vicksburg Main Street Program – Vicksburg, Mississippi
- Downtown Wytheville Inc. – Wytheville, Virginia
Collectively, the semifinalists have generated over $695 million in local investments, opened 975 new businesses, created 7,190 jobs, rehabilitated 1,568 historic buildings, and engaged volunteers for 333,050 hours of service.
Berlin officials celebrated the recognition. "We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top Main Street programs in the country," said Ivy Wells, Director of Economic and Community Development for the Town of Berlin. "This honor reflects the hard work of our local businesses, volunteers, and the support of our Mayor and Council."
Mayor Zack Tyndall echoed those sentiments, crediting the entire community for the accomplishment. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our town employees, local businesses, and volunteers. Together, we’ve created a vibrant downtown, and it’s an honor to see our efforts acknowledged on a national stage."
The winners of the 2025 Great American Main Street Award will be announced on April 7, 2025, at the Main Street Now Conference in Philadelphia. Three semifinalists will be chosen as recipients of the award.