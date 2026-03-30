BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Town Council has approved its fiscal year 2027 budget, which includes a 6 percent increase in property taxes. Town officials say the increase is needed to preserve reserves and fund growing expenses, particularly in personnel and public safety.
Those costs include expanded police presence at Bandstand events, surveillance cameras, drones, and seasonal hires for both police and lifeguards.
Tom Oakerson, who has lived in Bethany Beach full time for more than 10 years, said a property tax increase makes sense. “I come from Montgomery County, Maryland, where property taxes were extraordinarily high,” he said. “So coming here to Delaware, they’re reasonably low. Six percent seems about right, and where the money is going seems pretty reasonable.”
But not everyone supports the property tax increase. At a recent public hearing, one woman said she feels overtaxed, especially because of Sussex County’s 2025 property reassessment.
According to the town, most property owners would see an increase of about $96 per year. Still, the proposal is facing pushback from some residents. During a recent public hearing, multiple speakers voiced concerns about the added cost.