Bethany Rescue Training

Members of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company tested modern extrication tools to improve rescue efficiency and ensure faster, safer responses to emergencies. (Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company)

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Members of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company conducted a comprehensive evaluation of vehicle extrication tools Sunday to enhance rescue capabilities and improve response times.

Firefighters tested hydraulic rescue tools from leading manufacturers, including Hurst, Holmatro, and Amkus, performing hands-on exercises with a variety of cars. Crews practiced cutting, spreading and removing trapped occupants under controlled conditions, simulating emergency scenarios such as door removal, roof displacement and dashboard lifts.

According to the department, some of the current extrication tools are more than 20 years old. Advances in vehicle construction, including stronger steels and reinforced components, have made older equipment less effective in emergency situations, says the fire company.

The evaluation allowed the department to compare performance, ergonomics and reliability across multiple brands, ensuring that any future investments in new equipment would meet operational needs while remaining fiscally responsible.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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