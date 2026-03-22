BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Members of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company conducted a comprehensive evaluation of vehicle extrication tools Sunday to enhance rescue capabilities and improve response times.
Firefighters tested hydraulic rescue tools from leading manufacturers, including Hurst, Holmatro, and Amkus, performing hands-on exercises with a variety of cars. Crews practiced cutting, spreading and removing trapped occupants under controlled conditions, simulating emergency scenarios such as door removal, roof displacement and dashboard lifts.
According to the department, some of the current extrication tools are more than 20 years old. Advances in vehicle construction, including stronger steels and reinforced components, have made older equipment less effective in emergency situations, says the fire company.
The evaluation allowed the department to compare performance, ergonomics and reliability across multiple brands, ensuring that any future investments in new equipment would meet operational needs while remaining fiscally responsible.