DOVER, Del. – Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will step into the role of Governor of Delaware on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, following the resignation of Governor John Carney. Carney, who has completed two terms as Governor, is stepping down to become the Mayor of Wilmington.
Hall-Long will be ceremonially sworn in at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The event will be livestreamed at de.gov/live and on the State of Delaware’s YouTube channel.
While Hall-Long will hold the title of Governor, her time in office will be brief. She lost a contentious Democratic primary to New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, who will assume the office of Governor later this month.
Hall-Long says she will be the country's first nurse governor.