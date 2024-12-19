LEWES, Del. — Lewes police are warning locals to stay vigilant against a growing scam known as the "brushing scam," in which people unexpectedly receive packages they never ordered. While the items may appear to be gifts, scammers use these deliveries as a tool to steal personal and financial information.
According to police, the scam works like this: an individual receives a package with their address on the label, but there is no clear information about who sent it or where it came from. Common items include jewelry, Bluetooth speakers, and other small items.
The problem arises when the recipient opens the package and finds a QR code inside. The scammers instruct the recipient to scan the code to learn more about the sender or the gift. However, scanning the code allows scammers to access data from the recipient’s phone, including sensitive personal and financial information. Victims of this scam have reported drained bank accounts and compromised digital accounts.
Authorities advise people to handle unsolicited packages with caution. “The package can be kept or discarded, but under no circumstances should the QR code be scanned,” police said.
If you suspect a package you receive may be linked to a brushing scam, officials recommend reporting it to your local police department immediately.
Brushing scams are part of a broader wave of cybercrimes that exploit unsuspecting individuals by leveraging seemingly innocent interactions. Staying informed and cautious is key to avoiding becoming a victim.