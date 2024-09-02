REHOBOTH BEACH, Del -President Joe Biden ended his 11th trip in 2024 to his North Shores home on Monday when he boarded the Marine One Helicopter at the Gordons Pond parking lot. Marine One took off at approximately 8:30 am.
For Biden, it will be the first time he is back at the White House since prior to last month's Democratic Convention. He spoke on the opening night of Aug. 19, 2024 and then flew to California. He spent the rest of that week at the home of Democrat donor Joe Kiani. The President flew to Dover Air Force Base on Aug, 25, 2024 for the travel to the Rehoboth Beach area.
Today, he is scheduled to meet with his hostage negotiators over the escalating situation in Israel. Later on Monday, Biden will join Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Pittsburgh.