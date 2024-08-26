REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are spending the unofficial final week of summer at their home near Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. This retreat comes as the president navigates pressing international issues, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. White House officials confirmed that Biden has been briefed on the Israeli strike in Lebanon and Hezbollah's missile attack inside Israel. However, upon landing at Dover Air Force Base, Biden did not respond to questions about the fighting or potential ceasefire negotiations. Biden instead walked directly to board Marine One for the short flight to Rehoboth Beach.
According to the White House, the Bidens are expected to stay on Delmarva for the rest of the week, following a familiar pattern for the First Family. On their last visit to the coastal town, the president enjoyed a day at the beach with the First Lady and their granddaughter.