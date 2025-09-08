Biden to build presidential library in Delaware

DELAWARE- Former President Joe Biden plans to build his presidential library in Delaware, according to AP News. He has asked former aides, friends and political allies to begin fundraising and searching for a site.
The Joe and Jill Biden Foundation recently approved a 13-member board to guide the project, AP reported. The board includes Secretary of State Antony Blinken, longtime adviser Steve Ricchetti and Democratic fundraiser Rufus Gifford.
Biden’s library team is still in the early planning stages, but Gifford said the cost will likely fall between that of the Obama Presidential Center and the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, according to AP News.
Advisers to the former president have consulted with officials from 12 of the 13 presidential libraries overseen by the National Archives and Records Administration, said AP. They did not visit the Herbert Hoover Library in Iowa, which is closed for renovations.
The team has also spoken with Obama library officials about programming and site planning. They have begun discussions with Delaware leaders to explore possible partnerships, AP noted.