REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- President Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home for the first time since announcing he was no longer running for re-election.
According to press pool reports and footage, the President, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and their granddaughter Naomi Biden spent part of Saturday at the North Shores beach.
"Other beachgoers appeared to pay little attention to POTUS," pool reporter Danny Kemp wrote. "A handful Secret Service agents kept up a cordon around the Bidens on the beach, and others were posted on a dune near pool journalists."
After about two and half hours on the beach, the President went to St Edmond’s Catholic Church, which he frequents while in Rehoboth Beach.
Biden has not been in Sussex County since he made the historic announcement to drop out of the presidential race from his North Shores home on July 21st, where he was recovering from COVID-19.
According to the White House press schedule, the President has no public events scheduled throughout the weekend.