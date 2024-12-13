Big Oyster Brewery in Milford

The event featured live music, a petting zoo, pony rides, a hot chocolate bar, local vendors, face painting, yard games, and a visit from Santa Claus. (Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford).

MILFORD, Del. - Big Oyster Milford officially opened its doors with a ribbon cutting and community event on Dec. 8, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford. The event featured live music, a petting zoo, pony rides, a hot chocolate bar, local vendors, face painting, yard games and a visit from Santa Claus. 

1st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

(Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford). 

The ceremony included remarks from Milford Mayor Todd Culotta, former Mayor Archie Campbell, Big Oyster owner Jeff Hammer and CCGM President Pat Abel. Following the speeches, the ribbon cutting and tree lighting took place.

As part of the event, 1,124 pounds of food were collected for the Milford Healthy Pantry Center.

The new restaurant, located at the new Southern Delaware Golf Club, features 16 taps, seating for up to 400 guests, and a state-of-the-art Topgolf Swing Suite. It opened in May, just before the Memorial Day Weekend.

