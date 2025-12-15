Bitter cold leaves boardwalk empty, increases need for Code Purple

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The aftermath of a Sunday storm left the boardwalk empty Monday morning. Snow covered the sand, and birds huddled together for warmth. Bitter cold temperatures and intense winds followed the storm.

Despite the conditions, Denise DiSabatino Allen was still out for her morning walk on the boardwalk.

“It feels great, I mean, obviously I’m bundled up. And it’s beautiful out here, like the sun shining over the ocean, and the snow on the boardwalk is just gorgeous,” Allen said.

While the cold weather created a scenic view, officials say these temperatures can be extremely dangerous for people experiencing homelessness.

Code Purple shelters are now open until March 15 to provide emergency nighttime shelter for men, women, and children. Organizers say volunteers are necessary to keep the shelters running.

Code Purple at the Cape and Code Purple Sussex County offer multiple locations where people can seek warmth overnight. Each winter, organizers say the demand for shelter continues to grow.

“We’re looking to find another shelter as soon as possible. So that’s a project that we have right now. We’ve not been successful at finding a location,” said Mike Agnew, director of Code Purple at the Cape.

Officials say the shelters can only open if there is an adequate number of volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering or needing assistance can find more information on the Code Purple websites or by calling the shelters.

 
 

