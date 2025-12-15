REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The aftermath of a Sunday storm left the boardwalk empty Monday morning. Snow covered the sand, and birds huddled together for warmth. Bitter cold temperatures and intense winds followed the storm.
Bitter cold leaves boardwalk empty, increases need for Code Purple
- Eleisa Weber
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
