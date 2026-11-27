REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Shoppers headed to Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach on Friday to take advantage of Black Friday deals and get a head start on their holiday shopping.
Despite a Thanksgiving storm that brought rough weather to Delmarva, shoppers were out throughout the day looking for sales on holiday gifts, clothing and other items.
For some, Black Friday is about more than finding discounts. It's a tradition that brings family and friends together.
"Black Friday is certainly our Super Bowl of the season," said Michele Doucette, Tanger Outlets' marketing director.
Shopper Kaitlyn Hamilton said finding deals is one of the biggest reasons she looks forward to Black Friday.
"We like the deals for Black Friday. That's definitely our top notch," she said.
Others said the shopping day brings back memories of spending time with family.
"My favorite memories are getting up at, like, what, 2 a.m. and putting on our Christmas jammies and going shopping with my family," said Tanna Blazejak.
"I remember being little, and my dad and my brothers go hunting, and my mom and I would go shop 'til we drop. So it was a fun time for us. The girls' day," said Hamilton.
But shoppers said the experience has changed over the years as more people turn to online shopping.
"I wish stuff was more in person still. Everything's online and it's not as fun. It's more fun to be, like, in the moment and in the shops," Blazejak said.
"Now it's just so much more convenient to buy it online. The outlets are back, though. It took us a really long time to find a spot, so I guess people are still keeping up with the traditions," she said.
Doucette said she has already seen mothers and daughters starting new traditions, along with groups of friends who have been making Black Friday shopping trips to Tanger Rehoboth for more than a decade.
"Black Friday is so special. It's full of family traditions," Doucette said.
Whether shoppers are looking for deals or spending time with loved ones, many say the in-person experience remains an important part of the holiday season.