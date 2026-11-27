Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...1 to 2 of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Sussex County Delaware. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although high tide has passed on the oceanfront and Delaware Bay, flooding will linger on back bays including Rehoboth and Little Assawoman Bays. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. &&