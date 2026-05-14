DELAWARE- Delaware lawmakers and financial technology leaders will hold the first meeting of the state’s Blockchain & Digital Innovation Task Force on Friday, May 15, as the group begins work on policies tied to artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital assets.
Officials say the virtual meeting is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be streamed online.
Created through Senate Concurrent Resolution 143, the task force was formed to examine ways Delaware can strengthen its position as a leader in blockchain and digital innovation. Members are expected to meet over the next year to explore strategies for attracting and keeping businesses involved in digital assets and related technologies while also developing consumer protections and regulatory guidance.
Sen. Darius Brown, who chairs the task force, said Delaware’s role in the financial industry makes it important for the state to remain competitive in emerging technology sectors.
“Delaware is the financial center of not only the country, but the world. As we look to the next generation of technological innovation, embracing AI, blockchain, and digital assets are crucial to that work,” Brown said. “Together, we will deeply analyze how Delaware can partner with national groups like The Digital Chamber, as well as our local fintech partners to develop substantial, effective policy around AI and blockchain. Our work will help ensure that Delaware can meet the moment and become a worldwide leader in these digital sectors.”
The task force is expected to submit recommendations to the Delaware General Assembly by July 1, 2027.