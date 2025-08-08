Blood Bank of Delmarva hosting Aug. 10 Seaford blood drive amid shortage

SEAFORD, Del. - The Blood Bank of Delmarva says the region’s blood supply is at dangerously low levels and has declared a blood emergency.
The organization is asking locals to attend upcoming blood drives to help ensure patients receive the treatment they need. The blood bank says someone needs blood every two seconds in the United States.
A blood drive is set for Sunday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, 302 E. King St., Seaford, Delaware.
Appointments can be scheduled through the Blood Bank of Delmarva.