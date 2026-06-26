DELAWARE - The Blood Bank of Delmarva is encouraging eligible donors to give blood before the Fourth of July holiday as summer travel and increased demand at hospitals put added pressure on the region's blood supply.
The nonprofit said blood donations typically decline during the summer as people travel, adjust to school breaks and participate in seasonal activities. With holiday travel expected to increase in the coming weeks, Blood Bank of Delmarva said maintaining a stable blood supply is especially important.
Summer is also known as "trauma season," when hospitals often see an increase in serious injuries, including car crashes and other emergencies that require large amounts of blood. According to Blood Bank of Delmarva, trauma patients may need dozens or even hundreds of blood transfusions within hours, making a healthy blood inventory critical.
“As people travel and routines change, we often see fewer donors come forward. We’re encouraging eligible donors to schedule an appointment before the holiday to help ensure blood is available for patients whenever and wherever it’s needed," said Kristin Frederick, Vice President of Operations at Blood Bank of Delmarva.
As part of its summer campaign, Be the Reason Summer Feels Brighter, Blood Bank of Delmarva is offering a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last, to donors who give blood between June 26 and July 7 at a donor center or mobile blood drive to encourage people to donate even more so.
Blood donors are eligible to donate every 56 days, while platelet donors may donate up to twice each month. Blood Bank of Delmarva said recent updates to Food and Drug Administration guidance have expanded eligibility for many potential donors.