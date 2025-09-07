DELMARVA - The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD), announced it is partnering with the Eastern Shore of Maryland Sickle Cell Association to host two blood drives aiming to raise awareness of sickle cell disease and the importance of blood donation.
BBD says sickle cell patients rely on frequent blood transfusions for lifesaving treatments. Sickle cell is an inherited red cell disorder that affects about 100,000 people in the U.S., most commonly African Americans, and millions worldwide. The disease causes red blood cells to clog small blood vessels, leading to excruciating pain episodes, severe organ damage and a life expectancy 20-30 years shorter than average. According to BBD, one in three African American blood donors is a match for a sickle cell patient.
In addition, BBD also says, through its connection to the New York Blood Center Enterprises, it is involved in cutting-edge research to improve care and pursue a cure. The NYBCe scientists are advancing gene and stem cell therapies, improving transfusion safety, and leading efforts to ensure sickle cell patients receive precisely matched blood products.
According to BBD, the blood drives come during a critical time of year when summer travel and the back-to-school season often reduce the number of donors. The most immediate way to help sickle cell patients and many others, is by donating blood. Each donation helps the patients have access to the transfusions they depend on, and the process takes about one hour.
Upcoming Blood Drives:
Eastern Shore Sickle Cell Anemia Association Drive
- Sept. 8, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Princess Anne Fire Hall, 11794 Somerset Avenue Princess Anne, MD 21853
To sign up for this drive, visit here.
Eastern Shore Sickle Cell Association-Pocomoke Drive
- Sept. 29, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pocomoke Fire Station, 1410 Market St. Pocomoke City, MD 21851
To sign up for this drive , visit here.