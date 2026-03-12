DELAWARE- U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester is urging Congress to reach an agreement to restore pay for members of the United States Coast Guard after a funding lapse affecting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
During remarks on the Senate floor Thursday, the Delaware Democrat said thousands of Coast Guard personnel could miss upcoming paychecks because DHS funding has not been approved by Congress.
The Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security and is affected when the agency does not have funding in place. According to Blunt Rochester, about 42,000 active-duty Coast Guard members and roughly 10,000 civilian employees could be impacted.
Active-duty service members are still required to work during a funding lapse, but they may not receive pay until funding is restored.
Blunt Rochester, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate subcommittee that oversees Coast Guard and maritime issues, said Congress should prioritize resolving the issue so service members are paid on time.
The Coast Guard is responsible for missions including maritime safety, search and rescue operations, and protecting ports and waterways across the country.
The funding issue stems from an ongoing dispute in Congress over government spending, which has left the Department of Homeland Security without an approved budget.