OCEAN CITY, Md. - After two days of large crowds and the roars of jet engines in the skies, boardwalk stores are getting an opportunity to reflect on the effect the OC Air Show had on businesses.
Ocean City leaders say while it's too early to tell how successful this past weekend was, the huge crowds that flooded the town's beaches and boardwalks are certainly a good sign.
"These big weekends, they're fun for everybody," says Taylor. "I feel like with the nice weather of the weekend, people were out on the boardwalk beach watching the show. So, Saturday was a little bit of a bigger day, but I think for us both days were pretty big."
The Town of Ocean City says events like these are an economic catalyst for financial success in town, while also allowing it to compete with nearby beach towns.
But the weekend was not great for all of the oceanfront businesses. The owner of King's Cotton Candy Stand says, outside of the screams let out from the F-35 jet, this was practically just another weekend in Ocean City.
"It's nice, it's really cool, but it doesn't really affect business up here," King tells CoastTV. "No good. Rents are high, we've got a lot of people to pay, we've got a lot of supplies to pay. And you know, you expect that you'll get busy and that you'll be able to pay these bills and take care of your help and everything. But, you got to be busy."
As the last planes disappeared over the horizon, some boardwalk businesses are still waiting for their own takeoff.