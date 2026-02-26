OCEAN CITY, Md. — A recent rule change extends riding hours on the Ocean City Boardwalk as the resort town prepares for the busy summer season.
Previously, bikes, roller skates and skateboards were permitted on the boardwalk between midnight and noon from Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. The Ocean City Council recently voted to extend those hours until 2 p.m., giving riders an additional two hours of access each day.
Gary Brown, who lives along the boardwalk, rides his bike daily up and down the more than 2-mile stretch during the summer months. Even with years of experience navigating the popular attraction, he says riding can be challenging once crowds begin to build.
“After 11:00 you have to stop for people. People walk out on you. I probably could have gotten in at least 3 or 4 accidents a day if I wasn't paying attention,” Brown said.
According to the Ocean City manager, the town observed an increase in foot traffic on the boardwalk around 3 to 4 p.m. And with the boardwalk tram not in operation, a majority of council members said they felt comfortable extending riding access to 2 p.m.
Brown, however, worries the change could create more safety concerns as crowds grow.
“there's going to be a lot of accidents this year,” he said.
He added that once late morning arrives, congestion becomes difficult to manage.
“for 100 people and bicycles and little kids running back and forth. I ride the boards every day, and after 11:00, it's just not safe,” Brown said.
While some residents and visitors support the council’s decision, others remain cautious about how the additional riding time will impact safety along one of Maryland’s most visited tourist destinations.