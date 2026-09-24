SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Public Schools said law enforcement searched every school overnight after a bomb threat call Wednesday night referenced “all elementary schools within the area.”
The school system said deputies and officers with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies conducted safety checks, patrols and walk-throughs at every school before classes began Thursday. Nothing of concern was found.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office informed the school system that the threat was not credible.
"These safety measures were taken on the advice of law enforcement and out of an abundance of caution because of the serious nature of the threat," said WCPS. "We will always treat such threats as potentially real and respond accordingly. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we are committed to taking every precaution necessary to make sure our schools are safe."
Schools opened on time Thursday, and enhanced security measures continued throughout the day. The school system said buildings and grounds are monitored and secured around the clock through various security measures.
The investigation into the threatening calls is ongoing. Anyone with information about the calls or the identity of anyone responsible is asked to contact the Fruitland Police Department at 410-548-2804, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.