MAGNOLIA, Del. – The Delaware State Police have arrested Gregory Bratcher, 63, of Camden, in connection with the murder of 72-year-old Marjeanne Lande in Magnolia. The arrest follows an investigation that began after troopers responded to a welfare check at Lande's residence on June 30, where she was found deceased.

According to authorities, a months-long investigation led by DSP Detectives and the Division of Forensic Sciences determined that Lande was the victim of a homicide. Detectives identified Lande’s boyfriend, Gregory Bratcher, as the suspect. Bratcher was indicted by a Kent County Grand Jury on Nov. 4, and subsequently taken into custody on Nov. 8.

Bratcher faces charges of first-degree murder and felony strangulation. Following his arraignment in Kent County Superior Court, he was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

