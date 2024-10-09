GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) is preparing to welcome shelter animals displaced by the devastation of a second historic hurricane hitting Florida. The move aims to create space for pets needing urgent relocation from storm-impacted areas.
To make room for incoming animals, BVSPCA is waiving adoption fees for all large adult dogs and adult cats through Oct. 16. Each adoption helps open up space for more animals in need of shelter.
This is not the first time the Brandywine Valley SPCA has taken in animals from storm-struck shelters. In Hurricanes Florence, Idalia, and Laura to name a few, animals were flown up to Delaware from those shelters. That, in turn, clears up shelter space in the storm areas so displaced pets can hopefully reunite with their owners.
For those unable to adopt, the BVSPCA encourages financial donations to support the effort.
Already, BVSPCA is preparing to receive more than two dozen cats that were moved from shelters in Florida to its West Chester campus on Wednesday. The cats, previously available for adoption in the South, will be ready for adoption upon arrival in West Chester. Relocating these pets allows sending shelters to focus on providing emergency care for local pets impacted by the storm.
“We began getting ready as soon as we saw the devastation left in Helene’s wake, and Hurricane Milton’s potential path,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “Our shelters, like many across the country, have limited space, but we know our community can rally in times of crisis to support our specialized expertise in disaster response and allow us to answer the call to help more animals in need.”
Lamb emphasized the need for community support during this time. “Our everyday work doesn’t stop when we step up to help during a natural disaster. We need our community to join us in this emergency situation by adopting and donating,” he said.
BVSPCA says the waived fees apply to all campuses in Delaware and Pennsylvania.