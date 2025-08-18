MILFORD, Del. – DelDOT has announced it is starting work on a bridge painting project on Coastal Highway between Cedar Beach Road and NE Front Street beginning Aug. 22.
According to DelDOT, the purpose of the project is to clean and paint the structural steel and concrete. The work should be finished in late fall of this year, assuming the weather does not slow progress.
People on the roads can expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Lane closures are not anticipated for the entire project, but more during key portions. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and plan for minor travel delays while passing through the work area.
For more information, visit DelDOT's website.