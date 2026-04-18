British Motorcar Show returns to Lewes in May

LEWES, Del. - The 31st annual British Motorcar Show will take place May 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewes Ferry Terminal.
Co-sponsored by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce and the British Car Club of Delaware, the event says it will feature up to 120 classic and modern British vehicles, with this year’s show highlighting Morgan as the featured marque.
Organizers say the event, held along the Delaware Bay, draws visitors ahead of the busy summer season. A “Future Classics” category, featuring models from 2001 and newer, will be included.
Judges will award prizes across 12 classes, according to organizers, along with a Best in Show honor. The event concludes with an awards ceremony and a parade of vehicles through downtown Lewes.
Admission is $5 for adults, with free entry for children under 12, according to the event.
The show coincides with the Lewes Spring Sidewalk Sale, running May 1 to 3.