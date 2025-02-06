LONG NECK, Del. — Fire crews responded to a brush fire Tuesday afternoon along Long Neck Road near Goose Pond Road, in the developments of Rehoboth Shores and Bay City.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. for a fire of unknown origin burning between fence lines separating properties. Responding units included Tanker 80 from the Oak Orchard facility, along with Brush 80-0 and Engine 80-1 from the Long Neck facility. Delaware State Fire Police also assisted.
Crews approached the fire from multiple points, with Brush 80-0 accessing the scene through Rehoboth Shores, while Tanker 80 and Engine 80-1 entered through Bay City. The fire involved brush, grass and vegetation around ponds, stormwater runoff trenches and the roadside shoulder near the Bay City entrance said first responders.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Nearby locals provided information that will be reviewed as part of the inquiry.